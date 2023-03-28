‘She would fight for us’: Remembering The Covenant School headmaster Katherine Koonce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student said slain headmaster Dr. Katherine Koonce was a champion of students who made sure no child was left behind.

At The Covenant School, NewsChannel 5 interviewed her for numerous stories in the past.

"At the end of the day what we want more than anything is for families and children to be connected," Koonce said.

No matter the topic, she was willing to give an educator's perspective.

Before she was at The Covenant School, Koonce worked at Christ Presbyterian Academy.

“In high school, there was a lot of times that I felt like giving up, and she would fight for us," former CPA student Barrett Severance said.

Severance said she would tutor students who were falling behind.

“She was very much a champion for her students,” Severance said, “She fought for all of them — often when we quit fighting for ourselves.”

Helping students like Barrett left a lasting impact.

“Graduating was important. Opportunities were important. And again, I’m representing a lot of people when I say she pulled us across the finish line often time after we quit.” Severance said.

For now, he'll cling to the positive memories.

"Her personality was as bright as the colors she would wear on her outfit," Severance said.

And he knows her legacy as an educator will be long-lasting.

“Not only was she a true servant of people, but certainly full of life and had a lot more to give,” Severance said.

On Monday, March 27, six people were shot and killed by a gunman at The Covenant School. Police received the 911 call for the shooting at 10:13 a.m. Within 14 minutes, Metro Police were able to take down the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Hale gained access to the building through a side door that they shot through. From there, the shooter went upstairs and shot at police through the windows. Two members of an officer team fired on Hale. Those two officers are officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran. Who died in the shooting?

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

William Kinney, 9

Cynthia Peak, 61

Katherine Koonce, 60

Mike Hill, age 61 The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashvillian who lived in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.