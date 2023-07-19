Watch Now
Shelbyville mom is charged with killing one of her sons. She's now charged with attempting to kill the other.

shelbyville.jpeg
Bud Nelson / WTVF
Shelbyville Police Department officials discuss the case of Patricia Sylvester, who is now charged with murder and attempted murder of her children.
shelbyville.jpeg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 16:12:38-04

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Shelbyville woman who was charged with killing one son is now additionally charged with trying to murder her youngest child.

Patrica Sylvester is now charged with attempted criminal homicide in connection with trying to kill her 4-year-old son, who previously prompted an endangered child alert this week after she left home with him.

Sylvester allegedly wrapped her son's neck with twine and tried to strangle him, according to the affidavit of complaint. The child then became combative and started screaming, and she stopped trying to kill him, the affidavit stated.

She is charged with criminal homicide of her oldest son, Estaban. In that circumstance, police alleged in the affidavit she tied his feet together, held him down and strangled him. They said the murder was premeditated.

It is not clear when her court dates are in the Bedford County General Sessions Court.

