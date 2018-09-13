Shelter Animals Evacuated From Hurricane's Projected Path

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A local shelter is over capacity after taking in animals who were in the Hurricane Florence danger zone.

Big Fluffy Dog Rescue workers drove to a shelter on Pawley's Island in South Carolina and put 21 dogs and 15 cats into a truck to get them to Middle Tennessee. Michelle Caldwell said leaving animals in cages when a hurricane hits can be deadly.

Caldwell said, "With where they're at, they had no chance of surviving."

Now, they are overcrowded at their kennel and need help.

Caldwell said, "We absolutely can use volunteers, definitely use fosters, for these dogs or any of our other dogs to get them out of the kennels, but the Amazon wish list is the best place to go."

Big Fluffy Dog Rescue drivers are willing to bring animals anywhere in the country to find forever homes. But first, they have to be treated and checked out by a veterinarian.

Caldwell said, "They can go to put in an application to foster or adopt, and one of our coordinators can contact them and get them set up with the right type of dog for them."

The cats who were rescued from the shelter on Pawley's Island were picked up by Nashville Cat Rescue. If you would like to adopt one, they will bring their mobile adoption truck to the Pets Smart in 100 Oaks at 10a.m. on Saturday.

You can apply to adopt the dogs here. Their Amazon Wish list is at this link and you can donate money here.