Shepherds College, Empowered for Life Center to open for adults with special needs

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — On August 24th, the Shepherds College, Empowered for Life Center will open on the Church of the City - Franklin campus. It's a two-year commuter school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Students are still being accepted.

I dropped in ahead of the opening to meet some of the families who will have loved ones attending the school.

Something mom Amy Harvill will tell you is son Isaac loves talking music.

"Livin' On A Prayer!" Isaac said, listing off songs he loves. "Don't Stop Believin'!"

Amy taught her son about all that good stuff from the 80s.

"They were awesome," she laughed.

Isaac likes the idea of maybe working at a place like Target.

"Do you have a red shirt ready to go for work?" I asked him.

"Yes!" he answered.

Amy thinks working with animals would suit Isaac really well.

Whatever route Isaac takes, the Shepherds College Empowered for Life Center is set to play a role in it.

Let's go back. A few months ago, I did a story at Church of the City - Franklin. They were one of the places putting on a global event called Night To Shine. It was a prom night for people with special needs.

Stacey Glass of Church of the City explained the yearly event was just the right fit for them since they have a special needs ministry.

"Church of the City loves working with vulnerable populations because we want them to know they are loved and seen by God," Glass explained.

The Night to Shine events at Church of the City - Franklin made an impression.

"I've never seen a church community at that scale coming together to show love and care for the adult special needs population," said Brian Canright, executive vice president of Shepherd's Ministries.

That history of Night To Shine events began this partnership.

The Shepherds College, Empowered for Life Center is a branch campus of an accredited college program in Wisconsin. The overarching focus is on finding purpose for students.

"We have faith journey courses, job readiness courses, life skill courses, and personal growth," Canright explained.

"We'll be able to help adults that are moving into that next phase of their lives," Glass added.

"He's going to keep growing and learning how to be more independent as an adult," Amy said, sitting with Isaac. "We've always wanted Isaac to go to college, just to push him to be the best Isaac he can be."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.