Sheriff's Office Gives Hundreds Of Sober Rides
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of people celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Nashville made it home safely thanks to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
Their 15th annual St. Patrick's Day Sober Ride program provided 202 free, safe, and sober rides home from Saturday night and early Sunday morning celebrations.
The rides were given by employee volunteers.
“I am extremely proud of these volunteers who gave of their time and gave up celebrating to make sure the streets of Nashville were safe,” Sheriff Daron Hall said. “On New Year’s Eve, many of these same volunteers took people home safely, and [Saturday] night, they helped our community again. We want to always do our part to make sure visitors and residents alike celebrate responsibly by choosing a sober ride.”