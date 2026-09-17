She's been in their shoes — now she's making sure women in recovery have some to wear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee woman is spending her days off driving across the region to collect donations for women in recovery — and nearly a year in, she shows no signs of stopping.

Even in 90-degree heat and with rising gas prices, Jesse Anne Bybee makes the drive from Lebanon to Hermitage to Nashville, picking up clothes, toiletries and other essentials to bring to The Next Door Recovery.

"And whenever people donate stuff like this, it's worth it to me. So gas is high, but I don't know. It means a lot to me," Bybee said.

Bybee first posted on social media in December 2025 asking for winter clothes to take to the nonprofit. Today, the mission remains close to her heart — she has been in the shoes of the women she helps more than once.

"I will always come wherever to pick up donations because I really need them. And even though I drop off a lot of stuff... it's a consistent need. Like every day one to five women come into treatment, and I would say probably two out of those five don't have anything. So this is where I'm able to give back to them... because more than once they have saved me when I really needed it," Bybee said.

Staff at The Next Door Recovery say Bybee's small acts of kindness are making a huge difference.

"She has no idea, but it's amazing how much she's done for us, and we really greatly appreciate it," Megan Waddey, lead peer recovery specialist, said.

Waddey described the urgent needs of clients arriving at the facility.

"Our clients are coming in with just the clothes on their back, and they are in desperate need for clothing. They have holes in their shoes. We have pregnant clients here that are growing and need maternity clothing so they can grow into that. We need underwear, bras, all of those things," Waddey said.

Anyone wanting to help can reach out to Bybee on Facebook to make a donation. She also encourages people to drop off items at local recovery centers or shelters in need.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com