'Shining Star' IDD community members compete, win in national dance competition

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — The intellectual or developmental disability (IDD) community is celebrating victories in more ways than one this year.

As of 2022, national dance competition Encore DCS based in Charleston, South Carolina has created a sector specifically for dancers with IDD to be included, judged based on their abilities.

The inclusive competition level is called the "Shining Star" level, and overall winners are eligible for gift certificates.

On Friday and Saturday, dance teams from three Middle Tennessee dance companies for dancers with IDD competed at the Encore DCS competition in Gatlinburg. The teams were from Backlight Productions, Move Inclusive Dance and Dancing Divas & Dudes.

Backlight Productions 2022 Backlight Productions dance team competes in Shining Star division at Encore DCS dance competition in Gatlinburg, TN.

Backlight Productions 2022 Move Inclusive Dance team competes in Shining Star division at Encore DCS dance competition in Gatlinburg, TN.

Backlight Productions 2022 Dancing Divas & Dudes dance team competes in Shining Star division at Encore DCS dance competition in Gatlinburg, TN.

Dancing Divas & Dudes was formed by 2021 Miss Tennessee, Elizabeth Pistole.

Encore DCS was first approached with the idea to create the Shining Star sector by the Middle Tennessee Arts and Abilities Collective, which was founded in 2020.