'Shocked': Franklin homeowner is being taken to court for having too many flags

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Most of us live in communities where we have zoning ordinances. People can receive fines for grass that doesn't get cut or for trash in your yard. But one man in Franklin said he's being punished for his patriotism.

For every passion that's important to Duane Charlton, he has a flag. If you drive past his Birchwood Circle home in Franklin, you'll see flags commemorating Military Service veterans, first responders and even a flag honoring his favorite Pittsburgh sports teams.

"My son bought that for me," said Charlton.

You can see the array of American flags in the video player above.

But when it comes to showing off his American pride, he has nothing short of a plethora. At least seven variations of Old Glory are displayed on his property.

"I’m proud to be an American," said Charlton. "This is the symbol of our freedom and the right to choose right from wrong."

He's been flying his multitude of American flags for 30 years now with no issues. That is until a few weeks ago.

"The officer that came to the house said, well I’ve got to cite you," he remembered. "You’ve got too many flags in the yard. It’s a violation."

Sure enough, Duane did some research and found that city ordinance. It turns out, the city of Franklin limits three flags per lot.

"I’ve got to go to court on Oct. 3 at 7:30," said Charlton.

Charlton doesn't believe a complaint came from a neighbor. He said he knocked on every door in his neighborhood, and everyone who answered said, and signed on a petition that they support him.

"I’ve got 82 signatures," he said.

A spokesperson for the city of Franklin said the ordinance has technically been on the books since 2004.

"While we appreciate the property owner’s patriotism, all citizens of Franklin are required to abide by our zoning ordinance," wrote Milissa Reierson, chief communications officer for the City of Franklin.

I had to ask Duane: wouldn't it be easier to just take some of his flags down?

"Absolutely not," he instantly responded. " That would be what the city wants me to do. And I wouldn’t do it."

He said back in his youth, he always wanted to join the Armed Services. Medically, they wouldn't take him.

"This is my contribution to the Armed Forces of the United States of America," said Charlton.

So Charlton plans to stand, unwavering against this rule. To him, this passion is just too important.

"The Charlton family has always stood up for what’s right," said the Franklin homeowner. "This is a symbol that I’m going to fight for so we don’t lose it."

Charlton will have to report to Municipal Court, located in Franklin's City Hall. He said anyone who opposes this rule should show their support on that day.

If Charlton doesn't remove the flags by his court date, the judge could give him more time to do so. The judge could also fine him up to $50 a day until the flags are removed.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.