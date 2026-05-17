Shots Fired Investigation on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a store in North Nashville.

Officers tell us it happened at the Dollar General at 3006 Gallatin Pike just after 5 PM Sunday afternoon. There are no confirmed injuries in the incident, and they were unable to find the people involved. The officers are still investigating as of Sunday night, checking security footage around the area to see what may have led up to the shots fired.

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