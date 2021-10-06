Shooting of man by police in West Tennessee under investigation

BOLIVAR, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fired a gun at corrections officers outside a West Tennessee jail has been fatally shot by police.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister says 43-year-old Andra Devon Murphy died after he was shot Wednesday by Bolivar Police Department officers outside the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex, which houses the county's jail and sheriff's office.

McAlister says corrections officers were outside the complex when Murphy fired shots at them just before 6 a.m. She says Murphy drove away from the complex, but he later returned and exited his car with a gun. McAlister says Murphy confronted Bolivar police officers, who shot him.