Shooting victim dies from injuries; suspects' charges upgraded

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was critically injured in a shooting in Nashville on Valentine's Day has died from his injuries.

Metro Nashville Police officials say 24-year-old Chauncey Gray was shot outside the Marathon market on W. Trinity Lane on February 14.

Two teens, 17-year-old Brian Cook Jr., and 16-year-old Demontaz Jones were charged with attempted murder in the case, but MNPD officials say those charges will be upgraded to criminal homicide.

MNPD Demontaz Jones and Brian Cook Jr.

Cook and Jones were both arrested on February 16 for shooting a 20-year-old man in the leg while attempting to rob him and his girlfriend on Valentine’s evening at the Shell market on Shelby Avenue in East Nashville.

Cook is additionally charged with another attempted murder count for shooting another 20-year-old man on February 16 in the 600 block of Dew Street.

Cook’s charges have been filed in the adult system because he was previously adjudicated as an adult in a Montgomery County criminal case. Jones’ charges have been filed in Juvenile Court.