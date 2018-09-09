Shooting Victims Remembered Nearly A Month Later

NASHVILLE, Tenn - It has been nearly a month since a string of deadly shootings shook Nashville and the surrounding area.

Police said three people shot and killed in cold blood were simply minding their business before these attacks happened.

Edward Leech lives in Nashville. Like many, he's aggravated by the senseless gun violence in the city.

"Anybody who keeps doing such a thing, we’re going to send them to the mountains where no one can find them again," he said.

It has been almost a month since a string of shootings left three people dead and paralyzed one woman, and police have not released any updates in the investigations they believe are connected.

"So they want to make sure they have rock solid evidence before they come out and say this is what is, this is what we found, this is the evidence," he said.

Leech knew Kendall Rice, one of the victims, through church.

"Kendall was kind of quiet and stuff. He would look at you and smile, wouldn’t say a lot of things, so I kind of approached him myself, and what I liked about him when I started talking to him, I have been living in Vermont for 25 years, he kind of gave me the scoop about what is going on. That’s how we kind of connected," Leech said.

Rice was gunned down during an apparent robbery while walking to a bus stop for work in Madison. He worked at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Parking and Transportation Services.

"When someone shoots someone that you do know, you know it really shocked me," Leech said.

Three days later, two men shot and killed Brandon Teal and Jaime Sarrantonio outside of the Cobra Nashville in East Nashville. Police said the two were walking to get snacks at a convenience store with friends when the two suspects robbed them.

"If people think they’re going to come to Nashville and randomly shoot people and rob them and kill them, they’re going to have another thing going. I know that the Metro Police Department and the sheriff's department is doing everything that they can to keep the city safe," Leech said.

Two men, 24-year-old Lacory Lytle and 20-year-old Demontrey Logson, wanted for questioning in the murders of Rice, Teal, and Sarrantonio, remain behind bars.

They have not been charged with murder.