Shop sustainable fashion during the Second Labels pop-up sale this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get a head start shopping for trendy clothes for the fall and winter at the Second Labels three-day pop-up sale.

The sale is happening at the Bedford Nashville in Berry Hill Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, items will be half off 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Owner Ariana Solis Gomez took her passion for sustainable fashion and turned it into a business. She started Second Lables in April and has been collecting items for this first pop-up shop. Gomez said she hopes there will be many more to come.

Sustainable fashion is clothing that is designed and distributed in an environmentally friendly way. Thrifting accomplishes this because instead of throwing unwanted clothes away and them ending up in a landfill, someone else can buy the item and it lives on in their closet.

The Second Labels pop-up has shoes, dresses, bags, accessories, coats, and more for women of all sizes.

Watch the video player to hear more from Gomez about her passion for sustainable fashion.

People who are interested in selling their items can email Gomez at secondlabelsthrifting@gmail.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.