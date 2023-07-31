Shoppers looking forward to savings ahead of three-month grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gable Hea is a frequent shopper. "Oh my gosh, at least three, four times a week," she said.

On average, she'll spend anywhere between $100 to $200 a week.

"Like, I'm fresh out of college, starting salary, all that good stuff," she said. "So you know I gotta be conscious about what I spend my money on."

But these days, that's easier said than done.

"You know, food should not be this expensive for people," said Hea. "It shouldn't be this difficult to buy or afford."

Now Tennessee's three-month-long grocery tax holiday will offer customers some reprieve at check-out. The grocery tax holiday begins Tuesday and lasts all the way through October 31.

"I like it," said shopper Terry Sweet. "Any tax break is good in my book."

Most food and food ingredients will be tax-free.

"Fewer taxes means more money in my pocket," said Sweet.

Osborne's Bi-Rite owner John Osborne called it a win for customers and for business.

"When they know they got more to spend they spend it," said Osborne. "That's just the way it is - you know, their dollar is going to go further."

It's a holiday he jokes should be celebrated all year round.

"I hope it's like a lot of other government programs - maybe they'll extend it," said Osborne. "They could just keep on going, just head right on through Christmas - it'd be alright with me."

Some items are excluded from the holiday like prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco.