Three-month grocery tax holiday begins on August 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For three months this year, Tennesseans will get to enjoy the perks of a grocery tax holiday. The sales tax holiday begins on August 1 and runs all the way through Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at midnight.

Most food and food ingredients will qualify for the tax holiday, but it's important to know what is NOT tax-free.

Prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco are not included.

The tax-free holiday is part of the Tennessee Works Tax Act which was signed into law in May.