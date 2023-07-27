Watch Now
News

Actions

Three-month grocery tax holiday begins on August 1

grocery produce
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/ASSOCIATED PRESS
People shops for fruit at Iovine Brothers Produce in Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
grocery produce
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 12:42:56-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For three months this year, Tennesseans will get to enjoy the perks of a grocery tax holiday. The sales tax holiday begins on August 1 and runs all the way through Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at midnight.

Most food and food ingredients will qualify for the tax holiday, but it's important to know what is NOT tax-free.

Prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco are not included.

The tax-free holiday is part of the Tennessee Works Tax Act which was signed into law in May.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!