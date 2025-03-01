Shoppers participate in Economic Blackout to protest anti-DEI movement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shoppers across the country are taking part in an “Economic Blackout”, avoiding major retail stores in protest of the anti-DEI movement. This grassroots protest comes as many corporations have scaled back their efforts.

Steven and Whitney Sains, a husband-and-wife duo, have a passion for hair care. “We grew up with the hot combs being on the kitchen stove on Sunday morning,” Crown Love Beauty Supply owner Steven Sains said.

Inside their small business, they want shoppers to feel welcomed. It’s why they opened Crown Love Beauty Supply two and a half years ago.

But when you’re competing with major corporations, owning a small business is tough—until you build a loyal customer base. “I’ve always tried to shop Black-owned for my hair care products. My beauty products,” loyal shopper Stephanie said.

On Friday, shoppers across the country are following in Stephanie’s footsteps for 24 hours, avoiding big corporations and supporting small businesses instead.

“We know it will have an immediate impact on those corporations that we’re partnered with up until the election of Donald Trump and the majority in Congress and Senate,” Representative G.A. Hardaway said.

This comes after the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives at several companies, including Target, McDonald’s, and more.

Those taking part in the boycott believe it’s a step in the right direction, showing major corporations just how much they depend on Black consumers—and other minority groups—for revenue.

“You just got to put that effort forth and come together,” Stephanie said.

The Sains hope more people will continue supporting local businesses outside of the “Economic Blackout” and that this protest sends a message for change.

“You have to do things within business morally for the rights of the people you are serving,” Steven said. It’s unclear how many people will participate in the boycott or whether major corporations will feel a financial impact.

Boycotts have historically been a strategy for political and social resistance in America. Some of the most successful boycotts took place during the Civil Rights era.

