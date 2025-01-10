Shoppers swarm grocery stores before oncoming winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a winter weather ritual in Tennessee: When snow is on the way, folks flood the grocery stores and clear the shelves!

We learned from you on Facebook how stores in every county are running low.

While the Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike had shelves stocked, they anticipated the crowds Thursday.

"We started preparing literally in July for snow scares, and that's what you gotta do to get ahead," said store owner Freddie Robertson, adding they tripled their staff and extended hours for the day.

"When they told us [about the storm], I was like 'oh man, we gotta go to the grocery store,'" said one customer, Ta'Koria Primm. "Because you don't know how long [the snow is] going to stick for!"

Another young customer, Justice Keeler, had a reminder for you.

"It's 4 to 6 inches of snow, by the way. You're gonna be caked in. You can't get out of the house," he said, explaining why they came to the store Thursday. "So you need to act now!"

"Stay home," laughed another customer, Christopher Reed. "Stay home!"

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.