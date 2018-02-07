NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A group of short-term renters turned an East Nashville home into a party house, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The pictures posted online show a beautiful three bedroom, two story home in East Nashville that is ready for short term renters.

However, on Tuesday, the living room couch was on the back patio and the main TV was no longer there. On the kitchen ceiling, splatters of what one can only hope is wine and on the front porch, a stack of damaged window screens.

“This is my home, you had to have known that this was being destroyed while you were there,” homeowner, Brady Mills said.

Mills now lives in Atlanta but was horrified at what he found on his surveillance footage from over the weekend. “These guests brought in, I have no idea how many people, maybe 50 people or more into the house,” explained Mills.

The renters threw a massive party, the home was trashed and they caused thousands of dollars in damage. We're told they rented the home on a site called RedAwning.

“RedAwning, from what I’ve heard doesn't’t have the verification process that AirBnB does,” said Mills.

“In looking at the video I did recognize a person on there that we previously have evicted from another property,” said Mills' property manager, Leslie Eggleston. “We have blacklisted them within our company, we’ve done all their aliases with HomeAway, VRBO, AirBnB, we are working with RedAwning.”

While the company and law enforcement try to locate the partiers, Mills hopes our viewers might recognize someone as well. “There were a lot of faces that were clearly captured and I’m sure somebody knows them,” said Mills.