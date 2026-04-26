Shots fired in Walgreens parking lot after carjacking gone wrong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting in outside of a pharmacy in Berry Hill has left one person dead.

Police say the shooting involved a food delivery driver and happened after a carjacking gone wrong.

It started when a 44-year-old Door Dash driver stopped in the lot to pick up a food order from the Chick-Fil-A across the street. When he came back, a man with a gun demanded he give up his car. The delivery driver went to grab his own gun from beneath a seat inside the vehicle, and the carjacker shot him in the leg. The delivery driver shot back, killing him.

"He then opened fire on the robbery suspect, fatally wounding him," said MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron. "The robbery suspect is deceased in the vehicle that belongs to the door dash delivery driver."

The delivery driver was rushed over to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a serious gunshot wound, but he's expected to survive.

"This is an extremely rare situation," Aaron went on. "You know we always say a crime can occur anywhere, at any time, if a person is determined to commit said crime. And in this situation, there was apparently opportunity..."

While no one expects a delivery day to end like this, police ask you to always be careful.

"We always need to be vigilant, regardless of where we are," he concluded.

This is a continuing investigation. We're still working to learn the identity of the man who died.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.