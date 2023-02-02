Should Tennessee raise the age to own a gun? Some state legislators think so

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some legislators at the state capitol are pushing to raise the age to own a gun.

The bill itself is very simple, raising the age to own a gun to 21 years old, with some exceptions for certain people 18 to 20 years old. The bill said those exempt from this age requirement would be anyone in the military, those honorably discharged and retired veterans.

If it were to become law, those who break it would be facing a Class A misdemeanor. It is not just for those who would be under 21 buying a gun, but the punishment also goes for anyone who sells, loans or gifts a firearm to someone under 21.

Both the State and House versions of the bill were filed by Democrats. It is fair to say with the Republicans' stronghold on the state legislature these bills have a massive uphill battle.

As of now, this piece of legislation is not on the schedule for any committees yet.