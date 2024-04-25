Watch Now
'Show Love Project' shows healthcare workers at TriStar Centennial appreciation through sweet treats

Thursday healthcare workers at TriStar Medical Center can get a little cup of appreciation for all that they do.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 10:47:38-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday healthcare workers at TriStar Medical Center can get a little cup of appreciation for all that they do.

HCA Healthcare will have its "Show Love Project truck from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Healthcare workers can get a free cup of coffee and can share their own notes of gratitude for their colleagues writing directly on the truck.

