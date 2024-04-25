'Show Love Project' shows healthcare workers at TriStar Centennial appreciation through sweet treats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday healthcare workers at TriStar Medical Center can get a little cup of appreciation for all that they do.
HCA Healthcare will have its "Show Love Project truck from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Healthcare workers can get a free cup of coffee and can share their own notes of gratitude for their colleagues writing directly on the truck.
To hear more about the Show Love Project, press the player above.
