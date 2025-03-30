Show Me Reptiles continues event at Wilson Co. Fair Grounds Sunday

LEBANON, Tenn — Show Me Reptiles does events all over the U.S. and Sunday the Wilson County Fair Grounds in Lebanon will host the final day in Middle Tennessee.

VIP tickets for the event allow people to explore the selection of animals from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and those tickets cost about $5 dollars more.

Regular hours for Show Me Reptiles begin at 10 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The event hosts local and national vendors who sell both animals, and everything needed to take care of them.

Certain animals can be held and touched by people wishing to learn more.

The event aims to also educate people of all ages through an up-close look at animals like snakes, that can't even be seen at the zoo.

Education also helps encourage people to change their perception of reptiles, and learn about the rewarding pets they can be.

Vendors encourage people to connect with good breeders and learn which animals can be pets and which cannot.

They say not to pick up any snakes or animals in nature.

