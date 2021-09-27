Showing solidarity for Afghanistan; Protesters rally against Taliban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of people were outside the federal courthouse on Broadway Sunday afternoon for a rally to raise awareness about the impact of the Taliban's control in Afganistan.

"A group that hijacked Islam for many years and against everything this group has been doing," said organizer Mostafa Shamsuddin. Shamsuddin is an engineer in Nashville.

Organizers say people need to speak up against the ongoing violence and attack on human rights.

"As we speak the Taliban is forcing people to evacuate, taking away people's right to free speech, right to education," saidAfghan refugee Masood Sidiqyar.

They also raised awareness for women's rights.

"There are so many verses in Koran that say women are entitled to everything, especially when it comes to their rights to acquirie knowledge," said Belmont grad student Haleema Shamsuddin.

Organizers say people need to support the resistance against the Taliban and continue to try help those wanting to escape the violence and seeking refuge.

Congressman jim cooper also stopped by the rally to show his solidarity with the Afghan community.

This ahead of the 300 afghan refugees expected to arrive to Tennessee over the next six months.