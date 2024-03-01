Shrimp, beer, and live music all weekend long at Tennessee Brew Works' Cajun Shrimp Bowl '24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Saturday and Sunday at Tennessee Brew Works in Nashville, you can enjoy shrimp, specialty beers and cocktails and live music at the Cajun Shrimp Bowl '24!
Typically this time of year Tennessee Brew Works hosts a Crawfish Boil, but it was a challenging season for crawfish in Louisiana, resulting in a shortage. TBW still wanted to support its partner, South Coast Seafood, so they will be bringing fresh shrimp from the Gulf to Nashville.
Admission is free. The event is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Getting a table is first come first serve. Parking is limited, so using ride share is suggested.
There will be live music playing all weekend too. Check out the live music schedule and other information on the Tennessee Brew Works website.
