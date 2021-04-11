Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program suspended for technical issues on its opening day

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program opened for applicants opened Thursday, but has been suspended because of technical issues.

According to the U.S. Small Business Adminstration - "The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal remains temporarily suspended through the weekend of April 9, while we work to resolve technical issues. When a reopening date is determined, we'll provide updates in advance so that applicants have time to prepare. Applicants may continue to register for a new account."

Venue business owners hope it this gets resolved soon because the money could be a lifesaver for small venues across the country.

Through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant-- venues can potentially receive up to 10 million dollars.

The program created by the Save Our Stages Act passed by Congress in December.

As frustrating as this is, co-owner of The 5 Spot, Travis Collinsworth, says he knows he just has to be patient.

"It;s a godsend for all of us," Collinsworth said, "its going to work, it's just going to take some time."

Although "The 5 Spot" is closed to the public, it is very much in business as a video production studio.

Collinsworth says they are tentatively aiming to reopen August 1st.

Their goal is to be able to have live shows and have live streams of them which they've never done before.