Sidewalk widening project continues on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An effort to keep visitors to Music City safe along lower Broadway is resulting in some construction along the sidewalks between First and Second Avenues.

It's part of the city's sidewalk projects on Lower Broad — expanding the permanent sidewalks in the area, in an effort to accommodate more pedestrian traffic.

The city has already completed similar projects on different blocks of Broadway.

The wider sidewalks include permanent barriers to prevent cars from driving up onto the sidewalk, and they replace the more makeshift expanded sidewalks that the city has used for years, extending out into paved street with metal gates as protection.

The city says construction on the sidewalk project on First and Second Avenues is estimated to be complete by mid-December.