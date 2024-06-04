Singer's annual CMA week competition celebrates ten years of giving back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — CMA Fest may officially kick off Thursday... but there is already plenty of excitement and tourists downtown. I saw it for myself today at the Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge!

People are able to place bids to play a round with celebrities like Jerrod Niemann, Colbie Caillat and Uncle Kracker at 6th and Peabody. All of the money raised goes to a cause that's close to Campbell's heart: spreading awareness and funding research and treatments for colorectal cancer.

"My dad was 36-years-old when he died with colorectal cancer," Campbell told me. "The older I got, I dug into what took him from me and I found out that colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers — so that’s been my mission."

Campbell, known for songs like 'Family Man' and 'Keep Them Kisses Comin'' founded The Kenny Campbell Foundation to honor his late father. The organization specializes in raising money for research hospitals and doctors that focus on finding a cure and preventative measures for Colorectal Cancer.

Now in its tenth year, the singer tells me his friends always answer the call to help the cause.

"Every year when we get ready for the cornhole tournament I reach out to my buddies in the celebrity world – whatever you want to call us – and I say, ‘hey do you want to participate?' and it’s always yes. That’s what I love about the business that I’m in. I’m surrounded by great people," Campbell said.

And like any good gathering during CMA week... the day wrapped up with a Craig Campbell concert.