Single mother of seven seeks community support after devastating house fire leaves family with nothing

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cannon County family of eight is struggling to rebuild their lives after losing their home and all their possessions in a devastating fire last month.

Ashley Estes and her seven children have been living in a hotel room since the fire destroyed their rented mobile home, where they had lived for eight years.

"We didn't have anything when we left that day. We've lost absolutely everything," Estes said.

The most terrifying part for Estes was ensuring all her children escaped safely.

"We all got out safe, and that's something I can't replace," she said.

Her 4-year-old daughter showed remarkable bravery during the emergency, carrying her 1-year-old brother to safety.

The family now shares a single king-sized bed in a hotel room, a difficult adjustment after country living.

"It's hard to have kids in a hotel room, too, that are used to being outside... You see where we live, we live in the country, and they're outside playing today, and so it's hard being stuck in the hotel room," Estes said.

While the Red Cross provided initial support, those resources are quickly running out. Estes is now paying $375 a week for the hotel while trying to provide food and necessities for her large family.

"Not knowing if we're going to have a place for the next week... losing everything on top of that has been — it's been an emotional struggle for me," she said.

Despite sustaining second-degree burns to one of her legs during the fire, Estes remains strong for her children.

"It's really been hard not to break down, because that's what I want to do — just break down and just cry and just be sad for myself. But then I realized I got all them that I have to be strong for," she said.

The family is seeking donations of clothing, food, and funds. Estes is also actively looking for a safe, affordable home. Those wishing to help can donate through her GoFundMe page or email her at anestes1990@gmail.com.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com