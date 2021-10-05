Sinkhole forms under WeGo Star tracks, impacting service into Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A train headed for Nashville stopped short of what could have been a disaster on Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, crews spotted a sinkhole that formed under WeGo Star tracks at the waterworks location near Omohundro Drive.

Passengers then had to take the bus from the Donelson Station into Nashville.

The cause of the sinkhole is not yet known, but crews are actively working on the issue.

On Tuesday evening, WeGo Star will now depart from Donelson Station at 4:32 p.m., 5:22 p.m. and 6:07 p.m.

WeGo said the Route 93 West End Shuttle bus will take passengers from Vanderbilt University to Donelson Station. The Route 64 Star Downtown Shuttle bus will take passengers from Riverfront Station to Donelson Station.

A plan is still in the works for service for the rest of the week. Passengers are asked to check with WeGo on social media for updates.