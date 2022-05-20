Sip your way through the Volunteer State on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A trail dotting distilleries from Memphis to Bristol is growing, giving tourists and locals the chance to taste Tennessee whiskey and learn the craftmanship behind each bottle.

"There is a great amount of history that essentially is what makes the spirit itself," said Charity Toombs, director of marketing for the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. "The distilleries will always tell you, one thing that makes it unique is the fact of the limestone water here in Tennessee, but ultimately it's the history and the legacy of makers coming together and bringing a quality spirit."

Created in 2017 and announced by the Tennessee Distillers Guild, the trail is a collaborative effort of dozens of Tennessee Distillers, with the ultimate goal of promoting whiskey tourism in the Volunteer State. Today, the trail has 28 stops. Visitors can get a free passport booklet online or at participating distilleries. At each stop, visitors will get their passports stamped and receive a commemorative poker chip. Anyone who collects all 28 stamps will get a gift to go along with the chips.

Jordan Powell/WTVF

On Saturday, May 21, guests can get a taste of the trail at a special event celebrating International Tennessee Whiskey Day, which was adopted by the Tennessee General Assembly to signify the state's repeal of the ban on manufacturing alcoholic beverages in Tennessee on May 21, 1937. The inaugural Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience will take place at Nissan Stadium with educational classes beginning at 3 p.m. From 5 until 9 p.m., guests will experience tastings from Tennessee's top whiskey makers, chef-led tastings, live entertainment, a cigar bar, meet master distillers and more.

"It's a great way to see the trail come to life," said Toombs. "I think that's what makes these events unique, is the fact that you do get to be front and center with those master distillers and understand and hear directly from them about their craft, as well as taste those signature spirits."

For more information on the event and tickets, visit the Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience website.

To learn more about the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and how to get your passport, visit the Tennessee Whiskey Trail website.

