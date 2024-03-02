Six days later, Sebastian Rogers is still missing. Police say check surveillance video.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of miles have been covered — but there's still no sign of missing Sumner Couny 15-year-old Sebastian Rogers — after six days.

Agencies and search crews across the Volunteer state are in Hendersonville trying to locate Sebastian. They've used specialized technology and scent trained dogs to help navigate the rural terrain.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office wants people to review footage from their security and trail cameras, focusing on Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

They are asking to look for any movements, vehicles, or people.

"They came and knocked on our doors. They said we’re going to be searching your property. Do you have ponds?" Hendersonville resident Brooke Clark said.

Brooke Clark lives near Long Hollow Pike, the area where Sebastian was last seen. The Sheriff’s office has told her and others in the area to look in their sheds, garages, under tarps, and in dense brush. Along with all of this, any place a child might seek shelter or could become trapped.

"There's a lot of places you can hide. We searched the barns. I went around saying his name," Clark said.

Clark says everyone in the community is worried.

"We have a strong community. I just really hope that they find him safe," Clark said.

Everyone hopes answers come soon.

If you have footage to share, you can register to share it at this link, then send an email to bcarter@sumnersheriff.com or call (615) 442-1865.

They will physically retrieve the footage.

Contact the sheriff's office with any information you may have:

• Detective Carter at 615-442-1865 or bcarter@sumnersheriff.com

• TBI Agent Simmons at 1-800-TBI-FIND or bobby.simmons@tbi.tn.gov

• Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-451-3838.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office thanked everyone for their assistance. Deputies say keep hope alive and work together for Sebastian's safe return.