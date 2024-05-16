Six soon-to-be graduates of Nashville School of Law pregnant at same time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of graduates at Nashville School of Law had some unexpected challenges their final year.

Six women all found out they were going to be having babies the same year as graduation. The women are Randi Bruce, Taylor Gothard, Kelsey Hunter, Lauren Rittmann, Abby Roberts and Ali Sovine.

Rittman is planning to be induced just a few days before the bar exam.

"Everybody says the bar exam is extremely hard — the hardest thing you're ever going to do," Lauren Rittman said. "I'm going to have a baby the week before that, so I'm going to get to compare a little bit between the two hardest things people say can happen in your life."

The women are part of a historic graduating class. The legal field has traditionally been dominated by men, yet this year's class is nearly 70% women.

"I think for a long time, women had to choose," said Kelsey Hunter. "Are you going to be a mom? A career person? Nowadays, I think that's less that's the case, and I think especially in the legal field. I've had the luxury of being surrounded by wonderful, powerful women that have been so awe-inspiring."

While the soon-to-be-graduates may not consider themselves examples — they are. Yes, the women before them set the bar high, but these women are raising it once again.

"What better example to set for your daughters than to be that example — that you can chase your dream and do all the things if that's what you want," said Randi Bruce.

The women will graduate on Saturday, May 25. Some will take the bar exam in July. Others are waiting until February when their babies are a little older.