Six towed, more than 40 ticketed at first GEODIS Park match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC staff and local officials warned there may be some growing pains at the new GEODIS Park for the first couple of home matches.

But officers report only six cars were towed out of the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood close to the stadium during the home opener.

Police say the larger issue was that some 40-50 drivers parked in the bike lane near the Adventure Science Center. They all received a ticket.

For the second GEODIS Park match Sunday, police say the only change planned is an extra traffic post on Nolensville Pike at Rosedale Ave, near Interstate 440. That would bring the total number of intersections with police-controlled traffic to 12.

They also say they've ironed out the issue with CSX after a train blocked drivers in and caused several delays.

Overall, police remind everyone to get there early, park smart and park legally.

If you don't want to drive, the ride app zone is on Craighead Street, south of the stadium. That will help you avoid the parking traffic on Wedgewood Avenue.