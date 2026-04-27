Six women honored as part of the 2026 Influencing Women Awards Gala

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six women have been honored by the Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce as part of the 2026 Influencing Women Awards Gala
The Gala shines a spotlight on women who strengthen the community around them.
2026 Influencing Women Award Recipients include:
● Beyond the Glass Ceiling Award: Nancy Sullivan
● Woman to Watch Award: Dr. Brenda Jones
● Champion of Women Award: Women of Worth
● Heart of Donelson Hermitage Award: Jane Schnelle
● Woman-Owned Workplace Award: Magnitude Gymnastics
● Lifetime Legacy Award: Mary Belle Melvin
The 2026 Jeannie Seely Standing Ovation Award was given to Kelly Sutton who was recognized for her professional achievements, community impact, and continued support of women across Middle Tennessee.
“These women are the heartbeat of our community,” said Terri Williams Nutter, Chamber Executive Director. “Their dedication, courage, and accomplishments remind us that strong communities are built by people who choose to lead, serve, and lift others along the way.”
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom