Six women honored as part of the 2026 Influencing Women Awards Gala

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six women have been honored by the Donelson Hermitage Chamber of Commerce as part of the 2026 Influencing Women Awards Gala

The Gala shines a spotlight on women who strengthen the community around them.

2026 Influencing Women Award Recipients include:

● Beyond the Glass Ceiling Award: Nancy Sullivan

● Woman to Watch Award: Dr. Brenda Jones

● Champion of Women Award: Women of Worth

● Heart of Donelson Hermitage Award: Jane Schnelle

● Woman-Owned Workplace Award: Magnitude Gymnastics

● Lifetime Legacy Award: Mary Belle Melvin

The 2026 Jeannie Seely Standing Ovation Award was given to Kelly Sutton who was recognized for her professional achievements, community impact, and continued support of women across Middle Tennessee.

“These women are the heartbeat of our community,” said Terri Williams Nutter, Chamber Executive Director. “Their dedication, courage, and accomplishments remind us that strong communities are built by people who choose to lead, serve, and lift others along the way.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.