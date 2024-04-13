Six-year-old Willow Hamrick to be honored this weekend at the Walk to Cure Arthritis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's hard to believe, but one in four adults deal with arthritis. However, it's not just an older adult condition. At least 300,000 children also have to live with the condition. That's why 6-year-old Willow Hamrick is being honored this weekend at the annual Walk to Cure Arthritis.

"I have a lot of doctor’s visits because I have to like skip school a lot just to help my arthritis. I have to get a shot every seven days," explained Willow. "It’s really hard for me. I have to do a lot of stuff."

Her mom Kelsey says the Nolensville Elementary first grader was first diagnosed at age three and the journey has been challenging, at times, for their family.

"It was scary at first for her, and it really is a roller coaster ride, but now she’s just a rock star when it comes to these shots at home. She knows it has to be done, and she knows it helps her so we’re so glad we’re at that place in her journey," said Kelsey.

Hamrick is officially serving as the youth honoree at the Arthritis Foundation's Walk to Cure Arthritis event this weekend. I will serve as the emcee. Festivities officially kick off Sunday at 1 pm at Centennial Park. The event serves as an annual fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation, which funds groundbreaking research into finding a cure for arthritis.

The walk is free to participate in, but of course, you're invited to make donations in honor of Willow or anyone else in your life who deals with arthritis. By the way, Willow has raised more than $3,000 for the Arthritis Foundation.

Willow tells me she's not letting arthritis slow her down one bit. She says she loves doing gymnastics, art, and spending time with her friends and family.