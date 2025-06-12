Sixty Vines celebrates National Rosè Day with special offerings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sixty Vines at Fifth + Broadway is ready to raise a glass to National Rosè Day on Saturday, June 14.
Guests can toast to summer with a rosé flight offering a taste of wine country in every sip.
The flight includes:
- Stolpman: “Love You Bunches”
- Daou: “Discovery” - Krupp Brothers: “Reflections”
- Krupp Brothers: “Diseño”
Sixty Vines is also serving up its signature Frosé—a frozen blend of Diseño Rosé, Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, and fresh strawberries that’s basically sunshine in a glass.
