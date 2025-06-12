Watch Now
News

Actions

Sixty Vines celebrates National Rosè Day with special offerings

Wine
Jalyn Richardson-Tresvant
Wine
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sixty Vines at Fifth + Broadway is ready to raise a glass to National Rosè Day on Saturday, June 14.

Guests can toast to summer with a rosé flight offering a taste of wine country in every sip.

The flight includes:
- Stolpman: “Love You Bunches”
- Daou: “Discovery” - Krupp Brothers:  “Reflections”
- Krupp Brothers: “Diseño”
 
Sixty Vines is also serving up its signature Frosé—a frozen blend of Diseño Rosé, Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, and fresh strawberries that’s basically sunshine in a glass.

On 150-year anniversary, YMCA of Middle Tennessee looks at its past and future

Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking