Sixty Vines celebrates National Rosè Day with special offerings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sixty Vines at Fifth + Broadway is ready to raise a glass to National Rosè Day on Saturday, June 14 .

Guests can toast to summer with a rosé flight offering a taste of wine country in every sip.

The flight includes:

- Stolpman: “Love You Bunches”

- Daou: “Discovery” - Krupp Brothers: “Reflections”

- Krupp Brothers: “Diseño”



Sixty Vines is also serving up its signature Frosé—a frozen blend of Diseño Rosé, Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz, and fresh strawberries that’s basically sunshine in a glass.