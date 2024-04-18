Sizeable snake seen slithering across salon in Nippers Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Be on the lookout! A large snake was spotted on the roof of a salon in Nippers Corner.

According to those at Moran Laser and Salon off of Edmondson Pike, they got the call yesterday, but when animal control came out, they couldn't find it!

They said the snake appeared to be 10 to 12 feet long. So be careful if you're in the area.

We've spoken to The Aquatic Critter which is nearby, and they said the snake isn't theirs!