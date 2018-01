MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A skimming device was found on a bank ATM in Mt. Juliet.

On Friday morning, authorities said the device was found overnight at the First Tennessee Bank location in the 400 block of South Mt. Juliet Road.

Officers said the device was “sophisticated,” adding the large device also had a camera to capture PIN numbers.

Authorities released photos of the suspect and the device. The investigation remained ongoing.