Skip Nipper, beloved Nashville baseball historian, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Skip Nipper, a longtime Nashville baseball historian who dedicated much of his life to preserving and sharing the city’s connection to the game, has died.

The Nashville Sounds announced Nipper’s death, remembering him for his passion for baseball and the people who shaped the sport in Music City.

The Nashville Sounds are saddened by the passing of Skip Nipper, a cherished ambassador for Nashville baseball. Skip dedicated much of his life to preserving and sharing the rich history of baseball in Music City. His passion for the game, knowledge of its history and love for the people who made it special will leave a lasting legacy. Our thoughts are with Skip's family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, Skip. You'll always be part of the Sounds family. — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) October 22, 2026

Nipper’s family also remembered him as much more than a baseball historian.

In a post shared by Nipper’s Embroidery, his son Chris Nipper’s business, the family described Skip as “a legend in the Nashville baseball community” and a historian, speaker, friend and teacher.

“But more than any of that, Skip was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather,” the post said. “His memory will continue to impact us for many years to come and we are honored to have had the opportunity to love and be loved by such a man of faith and integrity.”

Nipper traced his love of baseball back to his father, Virgil Nipper, who played high school and amateur baseball and had two brief stints in the minor leagues. Nipper later dedicated his 2007 book, Baseball in Nashville, to his father.

He served on the board of the Nashville Old Timers Baseball Association and was a member of the Society for American Baseball Research, or SABR, including its Grantland Rice-Fred Russell chapter in Nashville.

Nipper also contributed biographies and historical articles to SABR projects and spoke at conferences, libraries and community organizations about Nashville’s baseball past.

Among his best-known areas of expertise was Sulphur Dell, Nashville’s longtime baseball park. He presented on the ballpark at SABR’s 2010 convention in Atlanta and later helped the Nashville Sounds identify historic images and descriptions displayed throughout First Tennessee Park, now known as First Horizon Park.

Nipper also spoke about Nashville baseball history at the Metro Nashville Public Library and Archives and at organizations throughout Middle Tennessee.

His published work included pieces on players such as R.A. Dickey and Bill “Willie” Pope, along with research on Major League Baseball and Negro Leagues history.

Nipper lived in Mt. Juliet with his wife, Sheila. According to his biography, their family includes seven children and 17 grandchildren.