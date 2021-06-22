Skittles selects Nashville artist to design Pride mural in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville artist is using her talents to make sure the LGBTQ+ community feels seen and heard.

The company chose local artists from different cities to design a mural that expresses how the artist sees the rainbow and celebrates Pride. Since June is Pride Month, Skittles is using its platform to provide visibility for LGBTQ+ artists, influencers, and creators by spotlighting their stories through its Skittles QueeR Codes campaign.

Nashville’s Sara Moroni was chosen to design one, and when Skittles reached out, she thought it was a scam. At first, she was skeptical about being chosen out of all the talent in Nashville but knew she could handle the task.

Nashville artist Sara Moroni was chosen by @Skittles to design this mural for #Pride Month. She says the LGBTQ+ community can sometimes feel invisible or unwelcome in the South. This mural was designed to make sure everyone feels loved & they do belong. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #Nashville @NC5 pic.twitter.com/dEOuUixxuJ — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) June 22, 2021

Moroni does variety of media – anything from digital work to screen printing, but what’s most important is she wants her work to represent the queer community.

“I felt that it was important to use my platform to highlight, other voices, other than just white voices, especially with the laws being passed right now. I wanted to have a member of the trans community on there and just really focus more so on marginalized groups within the queer community. And just make sure that they feel really seen and really heard and highlight that more than anyone else,” said Moroni.

The mural is located near Madison Street and Third Avenue North. You can take pictures in front in of it, and if you scan the QR code, it takes you to a website where you can watch and discover other LGBTQ+ stories.