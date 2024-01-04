Skydivers arrested for diving into TVA cooling towers in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three skydivers were detained in Trousdale County this week after jumping from a plane into a shutdown cooling tower at the old Hartsville nuclear plant.

While there is no radioactivity there, the act was illegal, according to Sheriff Ray Russell. Deputies and the Tennessee Valley Authority detained the suspects, who told authorities they didn't realize the former tower was off-limits. The reactor was never used by TVA and was part of a canceled plant in the 1980s.

The three, known as extreme athletes, usually post their gallivants and stunts.

The sheriff ways the cooling towers are a magnet for thrill seekers from across the country.