BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brentwood United Methodist Church is sending a 43-year-old steeple in for repairs, which will change the skyline on Franklin Road for the next year.

Tom Blose has been a member at Brentwood United Methodist for 43 years. He and his wife raised their children at the church and now their kids are doing the same.

"When we first joined, we had 1,600 members in 1979," Blose said. "Now we have 8,500 members, so we've seen a lot of growth."

About 12 years ago, he said he fell into a "church project" and while he doesn't have an official title, he's done a lot of work.

"I’m sort of the unofficial church historian and archivist," he explained.

Claire Kopsky Brentwood United Methodist Church 43-year member Tom Blose led the archiving project at his church for years, piecing together a full story of his church's history.

Blose said they've got around 70 boxes full of archived material for the whole history of the church. It's an archiving venture that's taken years but made him a bit of a historian.

"Lightning hit the steeple and burned down in 1934 and the church was rebuilt in 1936 on the same foundation," he pointed out. "That was the church before we moved to our current location on Franklin Road."

Claire Kopsky The church's first location had a steeple, the second did not and the third and current location did not have a steeple for its first few years.

He explained that at the time the facility was built, there wasn't enough money in the budget for a steeple. The steeple that people see now came four years later in 1976.

For 46 years, the steeple stood high above its church, boasting a 16-foot cross on the top.

"The steeple has speakers in it so it doesn't have bells," Blose said. "So every once in a while during the day, you'll hear hymns play."

Hymns that are known to draw a crowd from the community when they sound during lunch hour every day.

But why all this fuss about a steeple?

"It went up into two pieces, probably gonna come down to two pieces," Blose said.

It's coming down this week and will be missing for a whole year while a brand new steeple is built by the same steeple-makers in Kentucky that made it 46 years ago.

"Nothing lasts forever," he said. "Everything needs to be rehabbed at some point in time and we actually did rehab in 2009, but it was all internal and done on site. This time the steeple is gonna be shipped off and completely rebuilt."

Claire Kopsky During the last week of July, the company that first installed Brentwood United Methodist Church's steeple came back to take it down to restore it.

"When you go around, especially around the southeast, you'll look at every steeple, it's Campbellsville Industries," he explained.

It's a refresh for this church topper that Tom says he hopes will usher in the next generation.

"We consider the steeple, and steeples all across the country and across the world where to point people to God," Blose said. "So it's a very powerful symbol of that and that's what we're here for, we're here to unite people in God."