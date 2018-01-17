Sledders Take Over Nashville's Best Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - With snow accumulations exceeding expectations in some Middle Tennessee communities, sledders took over some of the area's best hills.

One such area in East Nashville is the Shelby Golf Course. Dozens of kids and their families went there Tuesday morning to slide down its rolling slopes.

"My parents raised me a couple of blocks from here," said Ryan Helm. "This is my 20th something year doing it."

Helm is a teacher at Maplewood High School and was enjoying the slopes on a 60s model sled with metal skids. Helm said his mother used the same sled and it has been in his family for more than 50 years.

The Shelby Golf Course is a tradition among many families.

"You just got a huge hill," said Helm about the East Nashville icon. "It's a big incline. I don't know a lot of places in Nashville that have a hill quite like this."

"This is kind of the spot," said Potsy Ponciroli "The whole of east Nashville goes to the golf course and this is usually the hang out."

Kids were bundled up for the experience. Though, at the bottom of the sledding hill is a narrow creek that some of the sledders went over.

"We were both worried we were going to fall into the water," said Joey Mitchell. "I did that and my glove is freezing ice."

The Red Cross suggests warm clothing and multiple layers in cold temperatures like Tuesday's. Also, they suggest stretching before sledding or shoveling snow. It's important to stay dry in extreme cold temperatures.

Also, two children were injured over the weekend in sledding incidents, according to Vanderbilt. No major accidents were reported.