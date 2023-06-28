'Sleep with one eye open if you have a Kia' Attempted car theft victim frustrated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Remember the social media challenge where people were stealing Kia and Hyundai cars? Well, one woman said she got her Kia fixed because of it, but someone still tried to drive off with it this weekend.

Rashima Walker came out to her car Saturday morning and noticed her window bashed out at her apartment complex on Apache Trail.

She called her dad. “And so he was like like try to start it up, and I couldn’t start it up, so he was like you need to call the police because it’s a trend where people are stealing Kias and Hyundais," Walker said, "Unfortunately I figured I’m just the victim of it.”

To gain access they threw a brick through the window. "It has a big impact because I’m a single mom, so I’m not able to take my daughter anywhere, we don’t have washers and dryers here, so I’m not able to go to the laundry mat, I’m not able to go to the store to get groceries like I pretty much have to depend on ya know DoorDash," Walker said.

Since Rashima knew about the theft trend when she got the recall notice she took her car in to get fixed. "I have the decals on my car that say I got the upgrade on my car and everything, but that didn’t stop them from trying to take it," Walker said.

Now, she's waiting on insurance to come out. An adjuster told her they've been busy responding to these cases. Walker said, “So for me to not be able to drive my car that I worked so hard for— I’m really mad about it.”

Other Kia owners were sent wheel lock devices.

“Make sure you got the upgrade on your car, but even if you got the upgrade, you should make sure you’re watching your car at all times, and it’s kind of crazy to say but you basically gotta sleep with one eye open if you have a Kia," Walker said.

When she filed a police report, the victim said an officer dusted for fingerprints.