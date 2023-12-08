Slim and Husky's brand expands beyond their pizza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you think of Nashville, some things immediately come to mind. Many think of country music, the Titans, and hot chicken.

Slim and Husky's, a local pizza spot that opened in 2017, wants to add their name to that list. They first opened up shop in North Nashville.

"We wanted to open it where we felt it was needed the most, and that was our North Nashville community," Chief Marketing Officer Clinton Gray said.

Since then, they have been expanding in the state and out. They recently took to the skies by opening a spot at BNA. On top of that, their brand expanded into shoes. Last month they dropped a collaboration with Nike and TSU.

"The first drop on sneaker app sold out within I think they said maybe four or five minutes, and then they had to reload some more," Chief Development Officer Derrick Moe Moore said.

The brand keeps flying high as they now moving into the wings market.

"We're in Memphis. We're in Nashville. We're in Atlanta, and those are places that take their chicken very seriously," Gray said.

They will be available in their stores starting on the 15th.

While they keep expanding, it is fair to say they are getting closer to becoming one of those top Nashville staples.

"Just like Dorothy said 'there's no place like home' you know, and to have so much success here it feels great," Gray said.