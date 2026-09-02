Small aircraft goes down at school playground in Lebanon: Officials

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Emergency Management Agency (Wilson County EMA) said a small aircraft has gone down.
The aircraft went down in a playground at Byars Dowdy Elementary School in the 900 block of Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon.
No reports of any injuries, officials said.
Children were at the school at the time of the incident, but no children were near the aircraft when it went down, Lebanon Police said.
Wilson County EMA is advising people to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with NewsChannel 5 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp