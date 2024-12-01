Small Business Saturday draws shoppers into small, local shops in 12 South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Small Business Saturday, an initiative meant to support small businesses in your town, prompted many to shop local in 12 South.

The popular shopping neighborhood has recently seen changes to the landscape, as long-time local stores pack up to make room for big brand names.

"We've seen so many local and small businesses leave this street and kind of get pushed out by really big developments," explained Emily Gartz, the manager at local store Serendipity. "While we love all our neighbors, corporate or not, we definitely think it's super important to shop small and local!"

Despite the brisk weather and UT-Vanderbilt game Saturday, shoppers made a point to support their small businesses.

"There's so much in our society that's big corporation, big business, just big," added an employee at Made in TN, Paula Poag. "I like to support business that that money's going back into the community, the people working there work in the community, the owners live in the community, so I just feel like that makes it more beneficial in general."

