Small Business Saturday events in Nashville to support local all in one place.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Small Business Saturday, a couple of events in Nashville will make it nice and easy to support local businesses all in one place.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday more than 30 small businesses will line up on Madison Street in Germantown for the Shop Small Holiday Market.

Then from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Scarritt Bennett Center on Music Row, Shop Black City Tour will host more than 120 businesses for its Shop Black Small Business Weekend event.

Shop Black City Tour travels to showcase black businesses in cities across the country, but this weekend's event in Nashville, where it all started in 2019, is its biggest.

Owners Tee and Greg Westbrook said they have seen interest in local businesses grow over the years.

"Usually during the holiday season small businesses really rely upon that holiday, Black Friday seasonal revenue to help them stay open for the next year, so we thought it was important to create some foot traffic for these small businesses for this upcoming weekend," said Tee.

"We've seen a lot with the Gen-Z and the millennials have started to support small businesses, but in general we've seen an increase in supporting small businesses because people are aware of how it affects them and their local communities," said Greg.

Both of these Small Business Saturday events will have food trucks and other fun holiday activities for the whole family.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper will be at the Shop Black event passing out take-home COVID tests.