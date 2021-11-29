Small businesses work to keep up with big chain stores during holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The effects of the ongoing pandemic continue to be felt this holiday shopping season.

Stores big and small are having trouble keeping up with the demand as the supply chain is still lagging behind.

"It's not just the big chains that are impacted, it's small businesses as well," said Diana Duren, owner of Sage Refill Market. "There's been paper packaging that hasn't come in."

Sage Refill Market opened mid-pandemic when many small businesses were closing their doors. Duren, her husband and adult children are running the store at 1214 Wedgewood Avenue, which sells essentials like soap, detergent and hand sanitizer.

Inside, customers can refill a container from home or one from the store with the cleaners and hygiene products.

Getting shoppers to choose local over big chain stores during the big post-Thanksgiving shopping weekend wasn't easy for many stores, even with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

To bring customers in, Sage offered to donate a portion of each sale to the Tennessee Environmental Council.