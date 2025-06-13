MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small plane crashed Thursday into a wooded area in southern Macon County.
According to officials, the plane went down around 7 p.m. The only individual on the plane was the pilot who was uninjured.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
