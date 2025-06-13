MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small plane crashed Thursday into a wooded area in southern Macon County.

According to officials, the plane went down around 7 p.m. The only individual on the plane was the pilot who was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation

